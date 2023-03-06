Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $50.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.