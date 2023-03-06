Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.19% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $2,619,000.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.