Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $650,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

