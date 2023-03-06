Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $719,000 in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 405,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,750.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 331,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XPH stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.