Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $744,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
