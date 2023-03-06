Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $825,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $197.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

