Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

