Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $694,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,934,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

