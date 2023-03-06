Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,240,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.77 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

