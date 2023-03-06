Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.83% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JJP opened at $62.52 on Monday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

