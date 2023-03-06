Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,962 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

