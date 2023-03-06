Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

HES stock opened at $141.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

