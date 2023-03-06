Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.