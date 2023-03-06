Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $209.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.