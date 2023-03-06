Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.70% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGZ opened at $10.27 on Monday. DB Gold Short ETN has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Further Reading

