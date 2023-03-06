Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

