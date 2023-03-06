Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £140 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a £102 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($191.87) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £133.15 ($160.67).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £133.60 ($161.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is £126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is £115.83. The firm has a market cap of £23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,685.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 52-week high of £139.25 ($168.03).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.