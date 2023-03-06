Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £151 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159 ($191.87) to £151 ($182.21) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.67) to £150 ($181.01) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($190.66) to £166 ($200.31) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.78) to £161.16 ($194.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,283.20.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $84.59.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

