Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,000.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.2 %

F stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

