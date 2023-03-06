Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

