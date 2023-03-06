Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (FRIVF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2353 12103 13455 312 2.42

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 766.51%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 0.63 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $913.19 million $156.93 million 14.09

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 12.08% -4.78% 2.27%

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust competitors beat Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square. The company was founded on July 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

