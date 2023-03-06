Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

