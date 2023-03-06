Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 4.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
