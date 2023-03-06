Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
FLL opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts
In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $100,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.