Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

FLL opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $100,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

