Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

GRMN opened at $99.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

