GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.