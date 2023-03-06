GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI opened at C$47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.54.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$567.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.7622797 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

