General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.
GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.
General Electric Price Performance
General Electric stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,879.33, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
