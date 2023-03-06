George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$192.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WNGRF. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. George Weston has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $132.20.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

