Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

