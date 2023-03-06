Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 1.7 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.