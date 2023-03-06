Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.