GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $67.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

