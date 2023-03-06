GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,303 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $21.79 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.