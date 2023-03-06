Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.2 %

GLRE opened at $9.58 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 40,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

