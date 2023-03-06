Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.2 %
GLRE opened at $9.58 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
