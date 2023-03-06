Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.67.
Several research firms recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
