Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

