Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $35.96 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

