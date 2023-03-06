Head-To-Head Comparison: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $12.16 million 2.17 $6.30 million $1.58 2.47 Meridian $130.45 million 1.41 $21.83 million $3.57 8.86

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 36.92% 15.10% 1.61% Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares OptimumBank and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Summary

Meridian beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

