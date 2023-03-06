Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.93% 0.60% 0.23% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.58 -$295.00 million ($0.60) -45.13 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 653.05 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -8.02

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

