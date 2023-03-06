Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HR opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
