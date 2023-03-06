Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HR opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,388,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.