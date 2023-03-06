Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRTG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 33.8 %

HRTG stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 34.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.