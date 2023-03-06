Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,827.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.50 ($22.05).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,758 ($21.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,693.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,476.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a one year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79). The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,714.29%.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). Company insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

