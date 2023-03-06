Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Separately, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE HRL opened at $40.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

