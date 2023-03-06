H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of H&R Block worth $111,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

