HSBC Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.14.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.