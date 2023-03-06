HSBC Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VWDRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

