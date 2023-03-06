HSBC Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $36.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HSBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.9 %

LI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

