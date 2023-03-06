Hxro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.82 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $4,440.09 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

