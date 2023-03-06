Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $287.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.61. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,786.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

