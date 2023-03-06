Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Mar 6th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.9 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

