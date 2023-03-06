InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

