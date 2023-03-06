InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
